Infinix NOTE 30 Gaming Performance Revolutionary Charging

For avid mobile gamers, gathering with friends for gaming sessions in popular titles like “Free Fire” or “Arena of Valor” serves as a way to unwind and alleviate daily stress. However, a common challenge arises when their phones run out of battery during gameplay and require charging to continue. This often leads to overheating issues with regular phone batteries, causing the gaming performance to suffer due to underclocking of the SoC chip. Fortunately, Infinix NOTE 30 addresses this concern with its bypass charging function, allowing players to charge while gaming without overheating. With the NOTE 30, gamers can enjoy an uninterrupted and cool gaming experience.

The Infinix NOTE 30 introduces an impressive 45W wired fast charging feature, providing 1.95 hours of gaming battery life with just 5 minutes of charging. Additionally, it can charge up to 75% of the 5000mAh battery in just 30 minutes. A standout feature of the phone is its innovative bypass charging technology,…