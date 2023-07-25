Super Model Loses 11 millions Followers In 24hrs Afte

Irina Shayk reportedly lost 11 million Instagram followers in 24 hours following her split from superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Russian supermodel first met the Portuguese footballer on the set of an Armani ad in 2010. They went on to date for close to five years, during which they traveled around the world together. But their romance ended in January 2015.

The Sun reports the model, who is now linked to Tom Brady, lost 11 million Instagram followers within 24 hours following their break-up Ronaldo.

The couple called it quits in 2015, and a year later she encouraged social media users to hit the unfollow button if they ‘only know her as Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend.’

24 hours later, Irina, 37, was down 11 million followers, according to The Sun.

That drop accounted for 75 percent of her followers, the site adds.

Currently, Cristiano is the most followed person in the world with 597 million people following him on Instagram.

After their split, Cristiano…