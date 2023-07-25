United Launch New 2023/24 Away Kit

Manchester United have launched their new adidas away kit for the 2023/24 football season.

The club announced the launching of the new away kit on their website on Monday.

“Today, we proudly present the new Manchester United away kit for the 2023/24 season, celebrating the club’s storied past while embracing a fresh, modern look that resonates with a new generation of football stars on the world’s grandest stages.

“This jersey in particular nods back to the club’s early years, reviving the iconic vertical stripes that were last seen two decades ago.

“It’s a design that holds a special place in the hearts of the United faithful, rekindling memories of moments etched in the annals of football history.

“The new away kit draws inspiration from the club’s early away strips, introducing a fresh interpretation of the classic green colour. Maroon-red lines punctuate white blocks, reminiscent of the city’s distinctive red bricks and architecture.

