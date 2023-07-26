2023 WWC: Ireland Crash Out After Loss To Canada

Canada gave their hopes of qualifying for the round of 16 a big boost after coming from a goal down to beat Republic of Ireland 2-1 in Group B on Wednesday.

It is Canada’s first win of the tournament after they were held to a goalless draw by Nigeria’s Super Falcons in their first game.

In their Group B game Ireland lost 1-0 to co-hosts Australia.

The defeat means Ireland have crashed out of the tournament with one game left to play.

Katie McCabe gave Ireland the lead just four minutes into the game but Canada equalised following an own goal by Megan Connolly five minutes added time in the first half.

In the 53rd minute Canada went 2-1 ahead thanks Adriana Leon.

Australia will take on the Super Falcons in Thursday and could seal qualification into the knockout stage with a win.

