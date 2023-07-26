2026 WCQ: Nigerian-Born Benin Republic Striker Aiyegun Joins Lorient

Cheetahs of Benin Republic striker Tosin Aiyegun has joined Ligue 1 club Lorient from Swiss club FC Zurich.

Lorient announced Aiyegun’s signing on their website.

The deal is reported to be worth €4m.

“FC Lorient is pleased to announce today the arrival of Aiyegun Tosin (25), FC Zurich striker, for the next four seasons.

“Born in Lagos, Nigeria and with dual Nigerian-Beninese nationality, Aiyegun Tosin began his professional career in Latvia with the club FK Ventspils (whose city is also twinned with Lorient).

“After three full seasons in the Latvian first division, 89 games (35 goals, 20 assists) and a Latvian Cup to his credit, the 25-year-old striker joined the ranks of FC Zurich in the summer of 2019.

“In four seasons, he has passed the 100-game mark with the Zurich club. His passage is notably marked by a title of Swiss Champion (21/22), and successive participations last season in qualifying for the Champions League and then in the Europa League campaign of his…