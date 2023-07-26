A Proper Number Nine – Sheringham Urges Manchester United To Sign Osimhen

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has labelled Victor Osimhen a ”proper number nine” and advised his former club to sign the Napoli man.

The Red Devils have been linked with Atalanta hitman Rasmus Hojlund who is also keen on the move.

But Sheringham claimed Osimhen would be a better choice.

“Manchester United have always brought in top, top quality strikers to help them challenge for the title,” Sheringham told Lord Ping.

“But it looks like United may have to look elsewhere for a forward this summer.

“I am not sure about [Rasmus] Hojlund at Atalanta but I do really like [Victor] Osimhen at Napoli – he looks like he knows where the goal is. He’s a proper number nine that leads the line.”

Osimhen was top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals from 32 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…