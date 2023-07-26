Arsenal Will Rival Man City For EPL Title

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus says he’s optimistic the Gunner can rival Man City for the Premier League title.

The Brazil international believes a lack of experience caught up with them as Arsenal surrendered the Premier League title race to Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus said: “It’s difficult to know (where we fell short) but I believe sometimes at the end of the season, we were a little bit nervous as a team.

“They were not nervous as normally they win so that made a difference. This season we have experience of this and it will be different.”

On the difference with City, the striker said: “Even before, I was feeling like that the gap was not that big.

“They (Man City) are together years and that made a difference. Winning for years made a difference also.

“The year I arrived (at Arsenal) I believed we could fight and win. Unfortunately we didn’t win but I think we will win, for sure.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…