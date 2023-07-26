Australia Duo Ruled Out Of Super Falcons Clash

Two players of co-hosts Australia, Mary Fowler and Aivi Luik have been ruled out of Thursday’s 2023 Women’s World Cup Group B Clash with Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

This was announced on the website of the Australian women’s national team.

Both players were ruled out after suffering mild concussions in training on Tuesday.

“Matildas forward Mary Fowler and defender Aivi Luik will be unavailable for Thursday night’s clash with Nigeria (27 July) with both players having been ruled out after sustaining mild concussions in separate incidents at training on Tuesday, 25 July 2023.

“Fowler and Luik have both fully recovered and commenced Football Australia’s Graduated Return to Play protocol.”

Fowler was in action for Australia in their 1-0 win against debutants Republic of Ireland and was replaced on 85 minutes.

Luik was an unused substitute for the Matildas.

This will be the second time Australia and…