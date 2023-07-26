Drogba Influenced My Move To Galatasaray -Zaha

New Galatasaray signing Wilfried Zaha has revealed that he spoke with Didier Drogba before moving to Turkey.

The Ivory Coast winger surprised many fans when he rejected a contract offer from Crystal Palace this week.

Zaha had been expected to stay in the Premier League, but is instead set to play for Gala on a three-year contract.

Zaha said: “Obviously this will be my first opportunity to be part of the Champions League, so my mindset is to come here and do my best, try and help the club win titles and get as far as possible.”

He added: “I’ve asked a few friends, I asked Patrick Van Aanholt who came here.

“I asked Drogba and he told me it was amazing. I just can’t wait to step in here and see it for myself.”

