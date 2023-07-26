Foord Targets Hat-trick Against Super Falcons

Australia forward Caitlin Foord has said she hopes to get a hat-trick in Thursday’s 2023 women’s World Cup Group B clash with Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

Foord said this in a mock interview anchored by Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Co-hosts Australia will hope to make it back-to-back wins at this year’s World Cup when they take on the Super Falcons.

In their opening game against debutants Republic of Ireland, the Australians won 1-0.

The Falcons held Olympic champions Canada to a hard fought 0-0 draw, with Chiamaka Nnadozie making a penalty save.

Asked by her teammate how she is feeling heading to the game:”I’m feeling really good, really positive,” Foord replied in the interview posted on Australia’s women’s national team’s Twitter handle.

When quizzed on how many goals she thinks she will score:”I think two and if I’m feeling it, three.”

Both Foord and Arnold were in action for Australia in their 1-0 win against Republic of Ireland.

Foord made…