Galatasaray Sign Zaha From Crystal Palace

Côte d’Ivoire forward Wilfried Zaha has signed for Turkish champions Galatasaray after leaving Crystal Palace following the expiry of his contract.

Galatasaray confirmed Zaha’s signing on their Twitter handle.

“Galatasaray is delighted to announce the signing of Wilfried Zaha!” the Turkish giants wrote.

Galatasaray signed Zaha on a three-year deal, beating Lazio, Fenerbache and Al Nassr to his signature as well as Palace, who tabled a four-year contract offer.

The club say Zaha has received a £2m (€2.33m) signing-on fee and will be paid £3.76m (€4.35m) each season.

The forward has consistently been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in recent years but has spent the majority of his career at the London club.

He made 458 appearances in all competitions, scoring 90 goals and registering 76 assists for Palace.

