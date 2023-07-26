Kanu Starts Work As Enyimba Chairman With Bold Steps

Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has assumed office as the Executive Chairman of Enyimba International with massive moves already being made to put the Nigeria Premier League giants in good stead for the new season campaign both at home and in the continent, Completesports.com reports.

Never in the history of Nigeria club football witnessed a situation where the top three positions in a club were occupied by ex-internationals as is the present case in Enyimba of Aba.

Amidst the clamour for ex-players to take the center stage in major spheres of the nation’s football life, Kanu, George Finidi, and Ifeanyi Ekwueme – all former Super Eagles players – now hold key positions at the People’s Elephant, which provides a litmus test for the ex-international that could open more doors of opportunities for others elsewhere or shut them.

Aware of this huge challenge, the former Ajax Amsterdam and Arsenal forward has hit the ground running soon after his celebrated…