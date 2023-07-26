MLS: Messi Nets Brace As Inter Miami Edge Atlanta UnitedM

Argentine icon Lionel Messi scored a brace for Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami against Atlanta United in the League Cup on Wednesday, July 26 at the DRV PNK Stadium.

This is Messi’s second game for the American club side.

Messi scored the first goal in the eighth minute of the game firing a shot that hit the bar and netting the rebound with his right foot.

He completed his brace in the 22nd minute after a pass from Robert Taylor in the 18 yard box.

Taylor scored the third goal of the game just before halftime. Messi notched an assist in the 53rd minute as Taylor scored again to make it 4-0.

The Seven time Ballon d’Or winner was substituted off in the 77th minute to a standing ovation by the crowd. The match ended 4-0 at full time.

Various American celebrities were in attendance at the game including Dj Khaled and Award winning rapper P. Diddy.

Messi has got three goals and one assist in two games for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami are 15th place in the MLS Eastern Conference…