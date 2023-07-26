NPFL 2023/24 Season Kicks Off August 26 -Elegbeleye

The NPFL 2023/24 season will kick off on August 26, with the winner billed to cart home N150 million, the Chairman of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye has disclosed to Completesports.com.

Speaking after the inauguration of the newly constituted board of the Nigeria Professional Football League by the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau Wednesday in Abuja, Honourable Elegbeleye said that the kick-off date is sacrosanct, adding that all arrangements have been concluded.

“The kick off-date is definite, we have taken that will ensure the smooth sailing of the new season with the intention to align with the European season. We hope the season ends on schedule with consideration of other football programs of the Nigeria Football Federation,” Elegbeleye told Completesports.com.



“Last season, the league winners got N100 million as prize money. This season, we are offering an improved package of…