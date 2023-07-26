Omeruo Set To Join Turkish Club Kasimpasa

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo will arrive Turkey on Tuesday (today) to seal his transfer Turkish Super Lig club, Kasimpasa.

According to reports emanating from the country, Leganes and Kasimpasa have agreed terms on the transfer.

The 29-year-old is now expected finalize personal terms with the Istanbul club and then undergo a routine medical.

Read Also: OFFICIAL: Zaha Joins Turkish Champions Galatasaray On Free Transfer

Omeruo previously played for Kasimpasa during the 2017/18 season, on loan from Chelsea.

The Nigeria international has one year remaining on his contract with Leganes.

The player arrived Leganes in the 2018/19 season, first on loan from Chelsea.

The move was made permanent the following season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.