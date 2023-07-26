Oshoala Engages Academy Girls In Skill Acquisition

The Asisat Oshoala Academy players are currently been trained in different vocational skills following a break at the academy after a successful season 1( year 1) of AO ACADEMY.

The skill acquisition program tagged “impactive skills acquisition recipe for aspiring footballers” is organised by the Asisat Oshoala Foundation in partnership with lagos state skill acquisition center in Mushin.

The academy girls will have the opportunity to learn in various vocational skills including Barbing, Hair Styling, Wig Making, Pedicure/Manicure, Make-Up, Tailoring and Leather Works.

“We must be honest to admit that the reality today is that we do not have enough young people with employable skills that would make them globally competitive to take advantage of employment opportunities,”Oshoala stated.

“Even blue-collar employment opportunities are quickly snapped up by the more skilled personnel from our neighbouring countries.

” We have to fix it and to fix this challenge. I…