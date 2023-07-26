Romeu Talks Up Own Quality, Set To Boost Barcelona Midfield

Former Catalonia international Oriol Romeu says he is a more efficient positional midfield figure who is set to bolster the midfield of his new club Barcelona in the 2023/2024 season.

Romeu who was at Barcelona’s La Masia academy between 2008 and 2011 was signed by the Blaugrana from Girona on a three-year contract on July 19.

In an interview with Esports3, Romeu stated that he would bring balance to manager Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez’s team.

“He (Xavi) needed a more positional midfield figure,” Romeu said

“He had slightly more mobile midfielders, who could drive more with the ball, but a player in front of the defence was still missing.

“That was his wish that I could play this role. It’s a type of work that I’m good at. And I think I can contribute a lot both in attack at defence.

“On the pitch giving that balance. Having that player in front of the…