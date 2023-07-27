2023 WWC: Gusau Charges Super Falcons To Beat Australia

Nigeria Football Federation – NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau has charged the Super Falcons of Nigeria to defeat Australia and make Africa proud.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia in their second group B match on Thursday July 27.

Speaking ahead of the crucial clash, NFF helmsman Gusau hailed the teams performance in the 0-0 draw vs Canada which leaves them as the only undefeated African flagbearer at the World Cup, after the other three teams suffered defeats in their respective opening group games.

“As nine-time champions of Africa, and one of only seven countries to have played in every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nigeria is the real giant and hope of the African continent in Australia, ” the Nigeria Football Federation President said.

” While we expect Morocco, Zambia and South Africa to turn things around in their next matches, my message is that the Super Falcons must focus hard on the ball…