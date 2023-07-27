2023 WWC: Oshoala Makes History In Super Falcons’ Victory Against Australia

Asisat Oshoala entered the history books as the first Super Falcons player to score in three consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cups after she netted in the side’s 3-2 victory against Australia on Thursday.

The 28-year-old was a doubt for the game after picking a knock in the team’s 0-0 draw against Canada last week.

Oshoala took the place of Uchenna Kanu on 64 minutes.

Read Also: 2023 WWC: Eguavoen, Ghana’s Black Queens, CAF Hail Falcons‘ Shock Win Vs Australia

The Barcelona Femeni forward profited from a sloppy defending from the co-hosts to score the Super Falcons third goal of the thrilling encounter.

Oshoala scored her first World Cup goal for the Super Falcons in the 3-3 draw against Sweden at the 2015 edition hosted by Canada.

The 28-year-old was also on target four years ago in the 2-0 draw against South Korea.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…