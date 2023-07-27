AFCON 1980, 1976 Olympic Team To Be Honoured

Members of Nigeria’s 1976 Montreal Olympic team and the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations Green Eagles squad, will be honoured at the Sports Diplomacy Wall of Fame, Completesports.com reports.

The event will take place on Friday, July 28, 2023, at at a gala evening at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Prior to the Nigerian sports legend being honoured, there will be the unveiling of the historic Sports Diplomacy Wall of Fame at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) also on July 28.

The two events will be sponsored by Chairman/CEO of Air Peace Allen Onyema.

The Sports Diplomacy Wall of Fame is the initiative of legendary Green Eagles winger, 1980 AFCON winner and member of the football team to the 1976 Monreal Olympic Segun Odegbami.

The former IICC/Shooting Stars player would also be a recipient of the prizes as one of the sports heroes.

The unveiling of the Sports Diplomacy Wall of Fame at the NIIA will be under the chairmanship of former President…