Aluo Salutes Kano Governor Yusuf For Accepting To Host NNL Relegation Playoffs

Newly appointed Chairman of the Nigeria National League, NNL Board, George Aluo, has commended Kano State Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf for accepting to host the 2022/2023 NNL relegation playoffs scheduled to hold from August 6-10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Aluo, a veteran journalist, in a statement on Tuesday, July 25, described the Kano State governor’s gesture as a ‘huge boost’ for the development of the Nigeria National League which remains the main foundation of Nigerian football.

The NNL boss added that the governor, by this gesture, has ‘demonstrated his passion for the growth of Nigerian football and sports in general’.

“We, the board of the NNL want to thank the governor and good people of Kano State for accepting to host the 2022/2023 NNL playoffs in Kano,” Aluo said.

“We are delighted to receive the huge support of the Kano State government in moving…