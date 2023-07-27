CrestFC ‘Six a Side’ Football Competition Thrills Professionals, Leaders

Lagos, Nigeria – The third edit

ion of the highly anticipated CrestFC “Six a Side” football competition took place on July 22, 2023, at Crest School #2 Somide Odunjinrin Close, Omole Phase 2, Lagos. Organized exclusively for professionals and leaders from various industries within and outside of Nigeria, the event brought together distinguished members for a day of thrilling football action, camaraderie, and entertainment.

Despite the heavy rainfall that threatened to dampen the spirits of the participants and attendees, the event was marked by a lot of fanfare, showcasing exceptional football skills and teamwork. Invited guests and spectators were thrilled to witness high-quality and entertaining football matches throughout the competition.

The CrestFC “Six a Side” competition is a members-only event, providing a unique opportunity for professionals and leaders to connect, network, and bond over their shared love for the beautiful game.

The competition featured four…