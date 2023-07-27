Juventus Ready For Lukaku Talks With Chelsea

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will travel to London soon to negotiate a deal for Romelu Lukaku with Chelsea, reports detail.

The Bianconeri director left the club’s pre-season tour in the United States to return to Europe recently, keen to push ahead in the transfer market as the 2023-24 season appears on the horizon.

Inter have given up on signing Lukaku this summer, leaving only Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia interested in the Belgian striker.



Calciomercato.com details how Juventus will look to make a move for Lukaku regardless of whether they manage to sell Dusan Vlahovic or not, aiming to pick up the Belgian on a loan deal with a permanence clause attached.

Giuntoli will travel to London in the coming days to personally meet with Chelsea to negotiate the transfer, keen to wrap things up soon.

Lukaku is not part of Mauricio Pochettino’s project in West London and seems destined to leave the…