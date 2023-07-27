Kanu’s Equaliser Boosted Super Falcons’ Morale

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale says the equalising goal against Australia boosted the team’s morale.

The Super Falcons defeated the Matildas of Australia 3-2 on Thursday in their Group B clash at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Veteran midfielder Emily van Egmond scored the first goal of the game with a left footed drive into the last angle in the 45+1 minute of the first half.

Uchenna Kanu got the equalising goal after a deflected shot from Atletico Madrid forward Rasheedat Ajibade.

Ohale gave Nigeria the lead in the 65th minute with a header injuring herself in the process.

Oshoala who was substituted in scored the third goal from a tight angle, took her jersey off and was yellow carded in the process.

Alanna Kennedy grabbed a late consolation goal with a header in the 100th minute.

With Oshoala’s goal she came the first African player to score at three FIFA Women’s World Cups.

In the post match conference, Ohale said that the first half ended the right…