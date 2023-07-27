Klopp Hails ‘Super-High Level’ Henderson As He Departs Liverpool

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has hailed Jordan Henderson for being a ‘special’ player at the club and feels that the midfielder’s transfer to Al-Ettifaq of the Saudi Pro League should delight him.

Henderson’s move to the Middle Eastern-state brings him back together with Steven Gerrard. The former Liverpool captain who was hired as Al-Ettifaq’s manager earlier this month.

The 33-year-old has committed to a lucrative three-year deal thought to be worth £350,000 weekly.

He leaves the club having contributed significantly to Liverpool’s trophy-laden triumph between 2019 and 2022. And having won every major trophy available.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp described Henderson’s departure as “sad” and “absolutely strange” but thanked his former captain for his role in returning trophies to Anfield.

“On Monday when we arrived back in Liverpool, Hendo was waiting for us to say goodbye properly to the team. And to the coaching staff as well. So that was a…