Long Shots: How To Bet On Outrights

Football in the Northern Hemisphere is out for the summer, with the exception of a few Nordic and Baltic leagues. All football fans in Europe and beyond are waiting for the new seasons to start, for their favourite teams to return to the turf. No doubt, betting operators are also eager to see their operations return to normal.

Many of them are already speculating on which club will win the national leagues of each country. And they have the odds to show for it. You can place a sportbet on the winner of the Premier League, Bundesliga, and pretty much every other major national league in Europe.

But betting on outrights can be tricky business – some say it’s the riskiest bet of them all. So, let’s take a look at how you can do it in the smartest way.

How does betting on outrights work?

In team sports, such as soccer, every season has a clear start and end. Betting operators are well aware of all the participants, and their statistics. So, for them, it’s easy to project which…