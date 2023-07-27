Orban Scores As Gent Claim 5-1 First-Leg Home Win

Nigerian striker Gift Orban was on target for Gent who thrashed Slovakian club Zilina 5-1 in the first-leg second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Orban scored in the 23rd minute to put Gent 1-0 ahead before four more goals were added by his teammates in the second half.

The second leg between Gent and Zilina comes up on August 3rd in Slovakia.

The winner over two legs at this stage will advance to the third qualifying round.

Also read: Ex- Manchester City Star Retires From Football After Gruesome Injury

Premier League club West Ham United won last season’s Europa Conference League after edging Fiorentina 2-1 in the final.

Orban scored 15 goals in 16 league appearances for Gent despite only joining them during the January transfer window.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…