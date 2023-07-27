Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Flip5 And Galaxy Z Fold5

L-r: Solomon Osibeluwo, Master Trainer, Mobile Experience Division; Oyetola Akeredolu, Marketing Operations Manager; Charlie Lee, Managing Director; Joy Tim-Ayoola, HOD – MX Division; Chika Nnadozie, Head of Marketing, and Stephen Okwara, Product Manager, MX Division, all of Samsung Nigeria, during the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5 in Nigeria, Wednesday, July 27 2023 at Eko Hotel and Suites.

With an innovative form factor enhanced by new Flex Hinge for a balanced design, and pro-grade camera capabilities with unique FlexCam, Galaxy Z series delivers unrivalled foldable experiences

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced its fifth generation of Galaxy foldables: Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. The form factors offer unique experiences for every user with sleek and compact designs, countless customisation options, and powerful performance. The new Flex Hinge makes the foldable experience possible, while offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design.

These…