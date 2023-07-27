Verratti Nears Switch To Al-Hilal

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is close to making a switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal this current summer transfer window.

The deal is reportedly at an advanced stage as the club want to add the veteran midfielder to bolster their squad.

He was offered a three year deal with personal terms close to being agreed by the two clubs.

Football Italia reports that the documents to seal the transfer deal are currently being worked on.

Should the deal materialise Verratti will form a dynamic midfielder trio alongside Ruben Nevea and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Verratti’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs until 2026.

Al-Hilal are also trying to sign French starman Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer though Mbappe isn’t entertaining the idea of a switch to the Saudi Arabia League. However Verratti’s move seems to be proceeding smoothly.

Verratti made 29 appearances in the French Ligue 1 last season. The Parisians won the French Ligue 1 with a…