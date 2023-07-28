2023 WWC: How Excellent Super Falcons Rated In Win Against Canada

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons players in the thrilling win at the Lang Park, Brisbane
CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 8/10
Brilliant as ever. The goalkeeper kept the Super Falcons in the mix early in the game.
MICHELLE ALOZIE 8/10
A near flawless performance from the right back. Kept things easy throughout the game.
OSINACHI OHALE 9/10
The 31-year-old scored her side’s second goal. A superb showing at the back.
TOSIN DEMEHIN 7/10
The young defender proved a worthy partner for Osinachi Ohale for the second consecutive game.
ASHLEY PLUMPTRE 8/10
Another elegant performance from the versatile defender. She was replaced by Gloria Ogbonna 13 minutes from time.
HALIMAT AYINDE 7/10
Picked up an injury in the second half. A good shift from the defensive midfielder.
CHRISTY UCHEIBE 7/10
The Benfica midfielder put up a solid display in the game.
TONI PAYNE 8/10
Showed her versatility once again. She is no doubt a blessing to the team.
RASHEEDAT AJIBADE…
Source: Complete Sports