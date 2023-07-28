AC Milan Boss Eager To Work With ‘Complete Player’ Chukwueze

AC Milan manager, Stefano Pioli has said he is looking forward to working with the club’s new acquisition on the training pitch.

Chukwueze made the switch from LaLiga club, Villarreal to the seven-time European champions on Thursday.

Pioli claimed the 24-year-old has all the attributes he was looking for in a new winger.

“We had talked to each other a couple of times, we were looking for a player with these characteristics. He’s fast, technical, strong in one-on-one and he attacks deep,”the gaffer said after AC Milan’s friendly against Serie A rival Juventus.

*He seems like a complete winger to me, but until I train with him, I can’t tell.”

The Rossoneri paid Villarreal €20 plus €8m in add-ons to secure the services of the player.

