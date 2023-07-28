Arsenal Unveil Wenger Statue Outside Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have unveiled the statue of their legendary manager Arsene Wenger outside the Emirates stadium.

The club announced this in a statement on Friday.

“Arsenal Football Club is delighted to announce that a statue of our former manager Arsène Wenger has been unveiled at Emirates Stadium to commemorate Arsène’s truly remarkable contribution to our football club.

“Arsène was our manager between October 1996 and May 2018, in which time he led the club to three Premier League titles, including an entire season unbeaten, seven FA Cup wins and 20 successive years in the UEFA Champions League.

“During Arsène’s 22 years at the club, he was manager of our men’s first team for an incredible 1,235 matches and led us through the most successful period in our history, transforming our identity with his vision for how the game was played, and has been identified to have created the ‘modern Arsenal’.

“After his appointment as our manager in October 1996, it didn’t…