Bassey Joins Fulham On Four-Year Deal

Fulham have signed Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey from Ajax on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The London club announced Bassey’s signing in a statement on their website.

The move is subject to international clearance, which the Cottagers say they expect to come early next week, and the club have the option to extend the deal by an extra year.

“The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Calvin Bassey from Ajax for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance, which is expected to be received during the early part of next week.

“The 23-year-old defender has agreed a contract until the summer of 2027, with a Club option to extend by a further 12 months.

“Bassey will wear the number three shirt this season.“

Speaking on his move to Fulham, Bassey told FFCtv: “I know how big a club Fulham is.

“They always have quality players, they’re playing in the Premier League – the best league in the world – so I didn’t have to think much…