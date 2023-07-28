D’Tigress Defeat DR Congo In Group Opener

African champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress started the defence of their title with a win against Democratic Republic of Congo in the first game of the 2023 FIFA women’s AfroBasket on Friday.

The 28th edition holding in Kigali, Rwanda, saw D’Tigress overcome DR Congo 69 points to 35 points in Group D.

The dominant Nigerian women’s team finished ahead in all the four quarters.

They took the first quarter 16-8, edged the second 13-10, topped the third 17-14 before rounding off with a 23-3 win in the fourth.

Up next for D’Tigress is a final group game against Egypt billed for Monday, July 31.

Nigeria have won the last three editions of the FIBA women’s AfroBasket.

They have won the tournament five times and are second behind Senegal who have 11 titles.

This year’s edition will run from July 28 to August 6.

