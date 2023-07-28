Falcons Get Congratulatory Message From WSL

The English Women’s Super League has celebrated the Super Falcons following their shock 3-2 win against co-hosts Australia.

Goals from Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala secured the Falcons first win of the tournament.

The win took the nine-time African team to top of Group B on four points.

Canada, also on four points, are second, Australia third and Republic of Ireland bottom without any point.

Reacting to the stunning win against Australia, the organiser of the English women’s topflight league wrote:“What a result! 👏.”

A draw against already eliminated Republic of Ireland will be enough for the Falcons to progress into the round of 16.

