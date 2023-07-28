Guler Is Very Talented –Kroos Admires Real Madrid New Signing

German midfielder, Toni Kroos, has described a teenage midfielder, Arda Guler, just signed by Real Madrid as a very talented player.

The young Turkey international joined Real Madrid from Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the current summer transfer window on a six-year deal. He was officially unveiled by Los Blancos on July 7, 2023, and is currently part of Madrid’s preseason programme.

Real Madrid reportedly acquired the youngster from Fenerbahce for €20 million and a potential €10 million in add-ons. He was initially close to joining Laliga rivals Barcelona but Real Madrid hijacked the deal.

Also Read – 2023 WWC: Waldrum Talks Up Incredible Super Falcons Win Against Australia

On his podcast, as reported by MARCA, Kroos talked up the 18-year-old sensation’s all-around quality after seeing his talent up close up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“He has a great talent for his age. He has a very, very fine left foot and he brings it out often. He has a great shot with his…