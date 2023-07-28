Guler Is Very Talented –Kroos Admires Real Madrid New Signing

By
Headliners
-
0
3


German midfielder, Toni Kroos, has described a teenage midfielder, Arda Guler, just signed by Real Madrid as a very talented player.

The young Turkey international joined Real Madrid from Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the current summer transfer window on a six-year deal. He was officially unveiled by Los Blancos on July 7, 2023, and is currently part of Madrid’s preseason programme.

MSport

Real Madrid reportedly acquired the youngster from Fenerbahce for €20 million and a potential €10 million in add-ons. He was initially close to joining Laliga rivals Barcelona but Real Madrid hijacked the deal.

Also Read –  2023 WWC: Waldrum Talks Up Incredible Super Falcons Win Against Australia

On his podcast, as reported by MARCA, Kroos talked up the 18-year-old sensation’s all-around quality after seeing his talent up close up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“He has a great talent for his age. He has a very, very fine left foot and he brings it out often. He has a great shot with his…



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR