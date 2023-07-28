My Father Crucified Me For Pulling Off My Shirt Agai

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has revealed that her father was unimpressed with her choice of celebration against Australia in the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that the Barcelona star pulled off her jersey and ran to the sideline to celebrate her goal with her teammates after scoring a goal to extend Nigeria’s lead to 3-1 against Australia on Thursday.

Her celebration has since generated debate among football fans in and around the country. While many see no issue with her celebration, others frowned at it.

The Barcelona Femeni forward’s father is among the latter, according to the footballer.

“My dad is definitely not happy with my choice of celebration but then again, life is a collection of MOMENTS,” the African Woman Footballer of the Year said in an Instagram post wherein she attached photos of the goal celebration.

