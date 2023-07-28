Ronaldo Joined Al-Nassr Because Of Money –Ighalo

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo says Portugal star, Cristiano joined Saudi Pro League club, Al-Nassr because of money rather than the passion for the game.

Recall that after his departure from United last year, Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in December and is earning £175million-a-year at Al-Nassr.

Speaking in an interview with OmaSportsTV, Ighalo said Ronaldo only moved to Al-Nassr for money rather than passion for the game.

‘When you are young, yes, you play for passion. Back then, you don’t care about money. But at my age, I am in the final stretch of my career, I don’t know if it will be one, two years or when God will tell it to stop.

‘I know it won’t be more than three years. I’ve played for passion all my life, now it’s for money. I’m not one of those players who come and say: ‘I play for passion’. Brother, it’s money. At the end of the day, it’s money.

‘Is Ronaldo still playing out of passion? Ronaldo has earned 100 times more than I…