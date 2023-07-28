South Africa Surrender Lead To Draw With Argentina

Banyana Banyana of South Africa missed the chance to record a first-ever World Cup win, after surrendering a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Argentina in Group G on Friday morning.

South Africa needed to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening game.

While Argentina fell to a 1-0 defeat to Italy in their opener.

Linda Motlhalo gave South Africa the lead in the 29th minute before Thembi Kgatlana got the second in the 66th minute.

Sophia Braun pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute while Romina Nunez completed the comeback for Argentina in the 79th minute.

The African champions must now beat Italy in their final group game to stand a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

