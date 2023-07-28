Super Falcons Good Run Will Continue

Super Falcons striker Gift Monday has said that the team will continue their impressive run at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Randy Waldrum-led side defeated co-hosts Australia 3-2 on Thursday, July 27 at Lang Park.

They had earlier played out a 0-0 draw with Canada on July 21 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

As it stands the Super Falcons are currently top of Group B with four points from their first two matches.

Commenting on the impressive win against Australia onday took to her Twitter handle to sing her team’s praises.

“I am very proud of the performance and progress of this incredible group. The feeling of being part of this team alone gives me goosebumps. We are here to shine and surely the good run will continue,” she posted.

Monday racked up three goals and three assists for Granadilla Tenerife in the Primera Division last season.

The Super Falcons best showing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup was in USA 1999 where they…