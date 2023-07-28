Waldrum Talks Up Incredible Super Falcons Win Against Australia

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has heaped plaudits on his players following the team’s impressive performance against Australia on Thursday.

Waldrum’s side recorded their first win at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, edging out co-hosts Australia 3-2 at the Lang Park, Brisbane.

The Super Falcons went behind late in the first half before rallying to win the contest.

The American declared that the Falcons can beat anybody if they continue to play together as seen vs Australia.

“The mentality of the team is incredible. It would have been easy to give up before halftime after they scored, but they responded immediately,” Waldrum was quoted by VM.

“They showed great resilience to come back and turn the game around in the second half. I just think the team has incredible spirit, and the chemistry together is unbelievable. As long as we have that, we can beat anybody.”

The Super Falcons will…