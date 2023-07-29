Boxer Khan, Wife Split Amid Sexting Scandal

Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom are said to be divorced and living separately after he was caught up in a sexting controversy.

The boxing champion and Faryal are said to be dividing their time between Dubai and the United Kingdom.

The divorce is the latest scandal in the couple’s ten-year marriage.

“Faryal is taking time to think about whether or not to walk away,” a source close to the Khan family told MailOnline.

“She’s going through a very difficult time and is choosing to focus on her children while she and Amir continue to co-parent.”

It comes after The Sun discovered that Amir begged wedding beauty Sumaira to send him intimate photos. After first contacting her in May to admire her tattoos, the boxer attempted to meet up with her.

In one message, he said, “look good on g string” and indicated she had a boob job.

Weeks later, Khan, who married Faryal in 2013, posted a photo of himself with his US model wife and daughters on Instagram, captioning it…