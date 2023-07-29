CAF C/League: We’ll Play Our Best Football Against Medeama -Remo Captain, Nduka

Nduka Junior has said Remo will play their best football over two legs when they Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Remo Stars will be guests to Medeama in the first leg at the TNA Stadium and the return leg will be played on August 25 at the Remo Stars Stadium.

In a Tweet posted on the Remo Stars handle, Nduka Junior vowed that the club will play their best football over the two legs.

“We’ve learnt from our last early exit on the continent. We know they’re champions in Ghana but we are also champions in our own right. We will definitely play our best football over two legs,” the Tweet reads.

Nduka started playing for Remo Stars at the U-17 level, he was made the captain on November 25 2019.

Remo Stars finished second at the end of the 2022/23 NPFL season in Group A with 33 points from 18 games.

The club also ended up in second place at the Championship playoffs with nine points after five games.

Copyright © 2022…