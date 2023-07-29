Everton To Step Up Iheanacho Chase

Everton are ready to step up their chase for Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho is keen to leave the King Power Stadium following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Foxes are also willing to sell the Nigerian who has just 12 months remaining on his contract.

Leicester City are in a precarious situation as the player is not willing to sign an extension.

They risk losing Iheanacho on a free next summer if they don’t cash-in now.

According to reports, Everton are set to prioritise the signing of the striker following the failure to secure any of their alternative targets.

Iheanacho joined Leicester City from Manchester City in 2017.

He has scored 30 goals and 21 assists in the Premier League and also helped the Foxes earn consecutive top five finishes in the top flight table, as well as playing a crucial role in the club’s first ever FA Cup in…