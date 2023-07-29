Fulham Chief Hails New Signing Bassey

Fulham Chief Executive Officer, Tony Khan has kind words for the club’s new acquisition Calvin Bassey.

Bassey joined the Whites for an undisclosed fee on Friday.

The Nigeria international penned a four-year contract with the option of another year.

The 23-year-old spent one year at Eredivisie outfit Ajax before moving to the Craven Cottage.

The versatile defender made 39 appearances across all competitions for Ajax , with one goal and five assists to his name.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Calvin Bassey to Fulham Football Club!”he told the club’s official website.

“He’s a young and versatile defender; a homegrown player who developed at Leicester City’s academy before moving on to play for Rangers and then for Ajax, as well as Nigeria’s national team.

“Calvin’s been a top target for us, so we’re all delighted that he’s committed for the long term with Fulham, and we’re looking forward to watching…