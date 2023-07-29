Kaka, Bacca Are My Role Model -Chukwueze

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze has described Ricardo Kaká and Carlos Bacca as his role model.

Recall that the Nigerian international joined AC Milan on Thursday from Villarreal.

However, in a chat with TribalFootball, Chukwueze stated that Kaka is a fantastic player.

He revealed: “When I was a kid, I only looked at Ricardo Kaká. The goal he scored in the Champions League against Manchester United… When his head hit the ball and the defenders collided it was incredible.

“I think Kaká was my player from the great Milan, he was fantastic. When I watched some of his YouTube videos, I saw all the crazy things he did in the Rossoneri shirt. He was a fabulous player.”

Chukwueze continued: “I played together with Carlos Bacca (at Villarreal), I also came here because he was at Milan and played for Villarreal. I heard from him and asked him about the club and he told me it was fantastic.

“I really had so many questions because I really like Milan and I think they’re a…