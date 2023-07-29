Ramos Linked To MLS Club

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles FC this current summer transfer window.

The 37 year old is currently a free agent following the expiration of his two year contract with French outfit Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Various players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have made a switch to the MLS this year. The trio of players joined Inter Miami.

According to DailyMail.co.uk, Ramos was also previously linked to Inter Miami this summer window but the speculations have halted. The former Real Madrid man was also offered a deal by Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr.

However Gareth Bale’s former team LAFC have swung into action and have made an offer for the veteran defender. Bale has officially retired from football.

LAFC are the current MLS Champions and they seek to bolster the defensive options for the squad.

Ramos was in the United States of America (USA) for an event recently. He was in Florida for a…