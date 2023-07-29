Saudi Pro League Spending Power Threat To Europe –Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits the Saudi Pro League has shaken up the transfer market.

Recall that City have just sold Riyad Mahrez to A-Ahli.

Guardiola said: “It is no longer about a threat – now it is a reality.

“Saudi Arabia wants to create a strong league and so far they have proven that they are capable of doing it.

“The Premier League spends more money than other leagues because the organisation is better and because the TV money is bigger.

“I don’t know how long the Saudi Arabian league can last under the current pressure, but the reality is that the players want to take up the challenge and play in the league.

“Saudi Arabia has changed the market. A few months ago, when Cristiano was the only one who went there, nobody thought that many top, top players would do the same.

“In the future it will only become more, and therefore the clubs must be very aware of what is happening right now

