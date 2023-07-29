Serie A New Boys Frosinone Interested In Maja

Serie A new boys Frosinone are tracking Nigeria forward Josh Maja.

Maja is a free agent after leaving Ligue 2 outfit Girondis Bordeaux.

According to TMW, Frosinone have strong interest in the talented striker.

The modest side however face strong competition from clubs in Europe for the player.

Maja scored 16 goals for Bordeaux in Ligue 2 last season.

Les Girondis narrowly missed out on promotion to Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old was named in Ligue 2 Team of the Season.

