UEFA Throw Juventus Out Of Conference League, Fine Chelsea

European football governing body UEFA has thrown Juventus out of this season’s Europa Conference League and also fined the club for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Also, UEFA fined Chelsea for breaching FFP rules as a result of “submitting incomplete financial information”.

According to UEFA the matter relates to transactions which took place between 2012 and 2019.

Juventus have been fined £17.14m, while Chelsea have been fined £8.57m.

The Italian club will only have to pay half of their fine if their financial records for the next three years comply with regulations, while Chelsea have already agreed to pay the settlement figure.

The Blues have spent around £600m on 19 new players since new owner Todd Boehly took charge of the club in May 2022, but their fine relates to a seven-year period while Roman Abramovich had control of the club.

“Following the club’s sale in May 2022, the new ownership identified, and proactively reported to UEFA, instances of…